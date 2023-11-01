PlayStation Plus Free Games for November 2023 Announced

Sony has today announced the lineup of games for PS5 and PS4 that will be joining PlayStation Plus in November 2023. Throughout October, PS Plus subscribers were treated to a solid array of titles that included The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 2022, and Weird West. Now, with November's lineup right around the corner, Sony is doling out a handful of games that may prove to be a bit more divisive.

Going live next week on Tuesday, November 7, this month's PS Plus games will be accessible until December 4. Per usual, three games will be available on the service throughout this period and include Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Mafia II: Definitive Edition, and Dragon Ball: The Breakers. Out of this group, Dragon Ball: The Breakers is the newest of the bunch as it just released back in 2022. Aliens: Fireteam Elite then launched back in 2021 while Mafia II: Definitive Edition arrived in 2020.

Although November's lineup on PS Plus contains a group of games that have all released in recent years, none of these titles in question have been all that well-received. Dragon Ball: The Breakers and Aliens: Fireteam Elite have both received a rather mixed response from those who have played it. Mafia II: Definitive Edition is the most acclaimed title of the bunch, but it's also simply a remaster of a game from 2010. All in all, November's lineup on PlayStation Plus isn't terrible, but it's not necessarily eye-popping, either.

You can learn more about all of these new games joining PS Plus in November via their official trailers and descriptions below.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

"Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a cooperative third-person survival game set in the iconic Alien Universe. Battle through hordes of different types of Xenomorph, customize your character and gear, and level up as you try to contain this ever-growing threat.

Play with up to two players or AI as you battle through four campaigns to explore the mystery of a new planet, LV-895. Discover what hides in the ruins and caves beneath in this third-person survival shooter set in the Aliens universe. Build your fireteam focusing on class composition, consumables, and weapons to take down Xenomorphs, beat Challenge Card runs, or play various game modes with friends. Blast through hordes of Xenomorphs, evade deadly Prowlers and Spitters, and set up defensive positions to stay alive long enough to get your fireteam to safety."

Mafia II: Definitive Edition

"Remastered in HD, live the life of a gangster during the Golden-era of organized crime. War hero Vito Scaletta becomes entangled with the mob in hopes of paying his father's debts. Alongside his buddy Joe, Vito works to prove himself, climbing the family ladder with crimes of larger reward, status and consequence."

Dragon Ball: The Breakers

"Dragon Ball: The Breakers is an online asymmetrical action game where a team of 7 ordinary citizens try to survive the Raider (a classic Dragon Ball rival such as Cell, Frieza, and Buu), who will hunt and evolve into an unstoppable force! 1 powerful enemy vs. 7 ordinary citizens! Experience the overwhelming difference in strength that only Dragon Ball can offer!

Make full use of the familiar Dragon Ball items and skills, such as Dragon Raider, Solar Flare, and Instant Transmission! Sometimes you can even borrow the power of a Super Warrior to temporarily transform and fight the Raider. Collect 7 Dragon Balls and call up Shenron to power up! You may be able to defeat the Raider...?"