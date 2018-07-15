Sonic Panel Set For SDCC 2018, Will Include “Surprise Announcements”

Sega has announced that it will be in attendance at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 with a special event in the form of “Sonic the Hedgehog’s Way Past Cool Panel.”

During this panel, Sega will discuss comics, upcoming games, and even make a few “surprise announcements.”

The following official description of the panel is provided:

“Sonic The Hedgehog has raced back into comics, bringing old enemies and new friends along for the ride. IDW editors Joe Hughes and David Mariotte, artist Evan Stanley, Sega licensing specialist Michael Cisneros, director of product development Austin Keys, and head of Sonic team Takashi Iizuka discuss comics and upcoming games, make some surprise announcements, and more!”

So, what is Sega packing? Well, I don’t expect games to be the star of the show, so a game announcement made during the panel seems unlikely. In fact, I would be willing to bet my Dachshund’s Knuckles vest that video game announcements are not included in the tease of “surprise announcements.”

That said, Sega does say it will talk about its upcoming games, so it’s safe to assume Team Sonic Racing will get its fair share, likely in the form of a new trailer, which will reveal a new team. If we’re lucky, maybe, we’ll get a release date (the game is currently just listed as “2018). But if there is one thing I can always count on, it’s not counting on Sega.

Anyway, the panel will be held on July 19th (this Thursday) between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. EST. Whatever Sega unveils during the panel, you can expect to read all about it right here on WWG. Fingers crossed it will be a Team Sonic Racing release date you’ll be reading. Or even better, a Big The Cat game announcement.

As always, hit the comments and let us know what announcements you think Sega is preparing to unleash. Could we see a new Sonic game announced? Do we want to see a new Sonic game announced?