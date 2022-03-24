Sonic the Hedgehog: First TailsTube Episode Settles Long-Debated Fan Theory

Last week, Sega announced TailsTube, a new video series starring Sonic the Hedgehog’s plucky partner, Miles “Tails” Prower. Today, the first episode released, offering a fun segment where Sonic and Tails answered various “fan questions,” and it actually managed to resolve a long-debated question about the lore of the series! Fans have often debated whether the Sonic games take place on two different worlds: one where the main cast exists, and one where the humans live. Tails debunked that theory today, revealing that the main cast lives on smaller islands, while the human characters live elsewhere!

“Folks like us live on these kind of islands, while people like this live in the bigger countries,” Tails said, while showing an image of a handful of humans. The video can be found embedded below, and Tails’ comments can be found around the two-minute mark.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Understandably, the video is already getting a lot of praise from fans! It’s safe to say that most were not expecting to see the lore of the series addressed in this way, but it seems pretty official. The video features voice work from Roger Craig Smith and Colleen O’Shaughnessey, and it uses a lot of gameplay footage throughout. Of course, this is different from the way the IDW comics and Paramount films have handled things, and it’s possible that Sega could reverse course on this decision at some point. For the time being, however, it looks like this is official Sonic lore.

That bombshell is the clear highlight of today’s video, but there are other highlights. Sonic was asked why he drives a racecar in games like Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed (“cuz it’s cool”), and the two characters wrap things up by talking about the Chaos Emeralds and Amy Rose. For Sonic the Hedgehog fans, the whole thing is a must-watch, and it sets a pretty high bar for future episodes! Hopefully, the company won’t keep fans waiting too long for the next one.

