Sons of the Forest Developer Confirms Highly Requested Feature Is Coming

Sons of the Forest is one of the biggest releases so far this year and if it wasn't for Hogwarts Legacy it may very well be the single biggest release so far this year. What makes this surprising is the fact that the game isn't even out yet and it's only available on one platform, PC. What's not surprising is that it's doing well. It flew under the radar of many, but the first game quietly sold millions and millions of copies on PC and console.

There were a variety of other indicators of success as well, like the number of views each trailer was getting, but for the purpose of this article, none of that is really either here or there. The game is out, it's a huge success, and fans are wondering what's next. One of the things fans are more specifically wondering is whether or not dedicated servers are going to be added.

To this end, developer Endnight Games has confirmed dedicated servers are being worked on "in the background," but right now there's no release date to provide. And the language used suggests it's not a priority at the moment, so it could be a while.

Sons of the Forest is currently only available on PC via Steam and via Steam Early Access. When it will hit 1.0 and release fully and when it will come to console platforms, remains to be seen. For more coverage on the popular survival game, click here.

An entirely new experience from the makers of 'The Forest,' reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Sent to find a missing billionaire on a remote island, you find yourself in a cannibal-infested hellscape. Craft, build, and struggle to survive, alone or with friends, in this terrifying new open-world survival horror simulator. Experience complete freedom to tackle the world how you want. You decide what you do, where to go and how best to survive. There are no NPC's barking orders at you or giving you missions you don't want to do. You give the orders, you choose what happens next."