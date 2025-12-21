One of the Best PS3 Games Comes to PS5 And Instantly Becomes One of the Most-Played Games on PSN

One of the best PS3 games is now available on PS5 and PS5 Pro via the PlayStation Store. And upon arrival, it has shot straight toward the top of the most-played charts on PSN. Considering the game in question hails from 2010, it’s impressive how much demand remains 15 years later; however, it’s not surprising because the game is not just one of the best PS3 games, but one of the very best games of all time.

For those who missed the release earlier this month, Rockstar Games brought Red Dead Redemption to the PS5, something it hasn’t even done with the newer Red Dead Redemption 2 yet. And despite being a 15-year-old PS3 game, it is in the top 20 most-played games on PSN, according to PS TimeTracker. To this end, it is the oldest game in the top 20, and when you factor out free games, it’s actually in the top 10.

Still a Great Game

Not only are many checking it out, but the average session with it is one hour and 43 minutes, so it is retaining those who check it out, a testament to its quality. That said, it is worth noting that PS TimeTracker is an opt-in program and skews towards hardcore players. Red Dead Redemption is a mainstream series, but the more casual large base on PS5 is probably not replaying a 15-year-old PS3 game in the same substantial percentage as hardcore PlayStation fans are. So, its place on the chart may be lower if we had access to the entirety of PSN, but this is just speculation.

Obviously, most PS3 games do not hold up in 2025, but Red Dead Redemption does, as does its Undead Nightmares expansion, which is included. And this is evident when looking at the user reviews for the release on the PlayStation Store, where it has a 4.76 out of 5 stars after more than 25,000 user reviews.

“Red Dead Redemption is what happens when technology and vision collide too early,” reads one of these user reviews. “My 4th time rolling the credits on this bad boy, and it still has a punch and staying power to it that I can only hope RDR II will be able to sustain through the years.”

