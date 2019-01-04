Sony Offering ‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ and PlayStation Plus Subscription In a Great Bundle Deal

After spending a good portion of time being an exclusive for Xbox One (on console, anyway), PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds finally debuted on PlayStation 4 last month, bringing its glorious Battle Royale action to a new audience. But if you haven’t picked this game up yet, there’s a pretty good package deal where you can nab it along with a 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription for a terrific price.

Sony has begun offering the bundle over on the PlayStation Store where you can get both PUBG and a 12-month PlayStation Plus subscription for the low price of $69.99. That practically gives you the game for just $10 after purchasing a full year of service, which you’ll need anyway in order to take on multiplayer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The deal is currently going on through January 13, and there is a slight catch. You will get access to PUBG right away, so you can download it and add it to your game library. However, the 12-month PS Plus code will take up to seven days for delivery. Chances are you’ll get it much sooner than that, but just keep in mind it won’t be delivered simultaneously with the game.

The game does require approximately 40GB of hard drive space, so you may want to prepare accordingly for when you pick the game up. It’ll be worth it for those of you that have been looking to get into some serious Battle Royale action, as PUBG still gives as good as it gets.

And if you want more PUBG goodness, you can also check out this launch trailer for the game, directed by Kong: Skull Island‘s own Jordan Vogt-Roberts. It’s a lot of fun, set to the tune of “Do You Love Me?” as chaos erupts with guns and frying pans.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

(Hat tip to PlayStation Lifestyle for the scoop!)

