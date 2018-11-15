Sony’s PlayStation Will Skip E3 2019

It looks like the PlayStation Experience isn’t the only big event Sony is pulling out of. According to recent reports, Sony will not be participating in E3 next year — neither hosting a PlayStation E3 presentation during next year’s expo or showcasing anything on the show’s floor — which is a first in Sony’s history.

Sony has always been known for their grandeur E3 debuts, going all out with incredible stage presence and big reveals. The lack of new reveals is apparently a big reason why Sony decided to hold off on a PlayStation Experience this year, and with the company having had a solid year of exclusives, it seems that what’s next down the line is quite ready yet to be revealed… at least not to the Sony E3 standard.

“As the industry evolves, Sony Interactive Entertainment continues to look for inventive opportunities to engage the community,” the company told Game Informer in a statement. “PlayStation fans mean the world to us and we always want to innovate, think differently and experiment with new ways to delight gamers. As a result, we have decided not to participate in E3 in 2019. We are exploring new and familiar ways to engage our community in 2019 and can’t wait to share our plans with you.”

This naturally prompts the question on if Sony is planning to pull an EA and host their own sort of celebration around the same time at the same location. PlayStation senior vice president of communications Jennifer Clark added, “We will not activate or hold a press conference around E3.”

There’s no doubt that this will be a disappointment to many PlayStation fans though we have no doubt that Sony has other big plans on how to stay engaged with their community. We already know they know how to bring the content, and they are no strangers to fanfare either. That being said, this is a huge shift for what E3 means as more and more companies distance themselves from the showcase.

Do you think Sony is making the smart move? What do you think this means for E3 in the future? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us what you think!