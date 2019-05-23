Sony Plans to Strengthen PS5 Exclusives Lineup by Purchasing More Studios

With more and more details regarding the next generation of video game consoles coming to light over the past few months, especially when it comes to Sony‘s PlayStation 5, fans are trying to learn everything they can about the upcoming technology. Sure, plenty of people are more concerned about the hardware, but there are a bounty of others who will be taking the available games into consideration when they purchase their next console. One thing that PlayStation has always been known for is the amount of exclusive games available on the platform, and it looks like that isn’t going to change upon the arrival of the PS5.

During a recent investor meeting, Sony CEO Jim Ryan noted that they plan to strengthen the exclusives lineup for PlayStation 5 by investing in first-party studios. They will do this “through oranic growth and acquisitions.” It is worth pointing out that the last major acquisition that Sony made was back in 2011 when they bought Sucker Punch Productions, who are known for the likes of Infamous and Sly Cooper as well as the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s no telling exactly who Sony has in mind when it comes to potential acquisitions, especially considering Ryan didn’t go into any specifics regarding the subject. However, there’s a good chance they might have their eyes on Insomniac Games, who many now know for their work on Marvel’s Spider-Man, which is exclusive to PlayStation 4. They are also the devs responsible for hit franchises such as Ratchet & Clank and Resistance.

It’s definitely interesting to see Sony wanting to invest even more in first-party studios, but it’s probably not a bad idea to gear up for the next generation of hardware. This could also very well be a response to Microsoft’s acquisition spree over the past couple of years, which saw them pick up the likes of Ninja Theory, Obsidian Entertainment, and many more. Either way, it will be fascinating to see who Sony has in mind as we gain ground on the PS5’s launch.

What do you think about this? Which studios do you believe Sony has in mind? Will Insomniac’s independence prevent that sort of thing from happening? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Thanks, Push Square.