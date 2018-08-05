New Soulcalibur VI Trailer Reveals Astaroth and Seong Mi-Na

Today during the final day of EVO 2018, Bandai Namco released a brand-new Soulcalibur VI trailer revealing that both Astaroth and Seong Mi-Na will be returning for the latest installment of the fighting game series.

Like your standard fighting game character reveal, the new trailer introduces players to the new characters and shows a little bit of what they are about. On one hand, we get to see Astaroth’s devastating giant axe and life-crushing strength, and on the other we Seung Mi-na’s quest for the Soul Edge has her looking as deadly as ever.

For those that don’t know: Astaroth is a golem character who made his first appearance in Soulcalibur, and has made appearances in subsequent games ever since.

Meanwhile, Seong Mi-Na is a fan-favorite of many who first appeared in Soul Edge, and has featured many times since.

Soulcalibur VI is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is poised to release on October 12th. You can find more news, information, and media on the game here, and an overview of what it is all about below:

Soulcalibur VI represents the latest entry in the premier weapons-based, head-to-head ﬁghting series, and continues the epic struggle of warriors searching for the legendary Soul Swords. Taking place in the 16th century, revisit the events of the original Soulcalibur to uncover hidden truths. The heroic battles transpire in a beautiful and ﬂuid world, with eye-popping graphics and visual appeal. Soulcalibur VI tunes the battle, movement, and visual systems so players can execute visceral and dynamic attacks with ease. Soulcalibur VI marks a new era of the historic franchise and its legendary struggle between the mighty Soul Swords!

UNREAL ENGINE – For the ﬁrst time in franchise history, beautiful and jaw-dropping 3D character models, visual effects and stages rendered in Unreal Engine.

NEW BATTLE MECHANICS – Read opponents’ attacks to execute a strategic Reversal Edge to land a counter attack while in guard.

MULTIPLE FIGHTING STYLES – Choose from a worldly roster of warriors, each with their own deadly weapons, ﬁghting styles, and visual ﬂair.

DYNAMIC BATTLES – Spectacular, high-speed battles featuring all-new battle mechanics, taking gameplay to the next level.