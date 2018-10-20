‘Soulcalibur VI’: Watch Lara Croft Take On ‘NieR: Automata’s 2B

Who cares about Bowsette fighting Boosette in Soulcalibur VI? The real fight the world wants to see is Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft and NieR: Automata’s 2B. Thankfully, YouTuber Shirrako understands what the world needs, and has provided just that.

That’s right, using Soulcalibur VI’s extensive and impressive character creator tools, the aforementioned Shirrako has recreated, pretty faithfully, the protagonist from Square Enix’s 2017 hit game and Lara Croft, the iconic protagonist of the popular and classic Tomb Raider series.

The result is a five minute-plus fight featuring 2B in her stylish outfit, which looks like a mix between something Bayonetta would rock and a Gothic princess in the 12th century. And of course, her signature blindfold is on display.

Meanwhile, Lara Croft is sporting one of her earlier looks: aka an outfit that doesn’t look suitable for tomb exploring, let alone trying to fight in.

But as she usually does, Lara Croft makes with what she’s given, and, somehow, defeats 2B, which we all know would never happen. I’m not even sure Lara Croft could defeat 9S, if I’m beating honest.

Beyond the questionable outcome, the video further shows the power of Soulcalibur VI’s robust character creator, which is a great and fun feature to mess around with. Here’s to hoping we see Waluigi next.

As you may know, in terms of official guest characters, Soulcalibur VI currently only has Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher series. It’s unclear when, and if, more guest characters will be added. Hopefully Bandai Namco sees this and adds 2B. And if we’re lucky, maybe William from Nioh or The Hunter from Bloodborne?

Soulcalibur VI is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the new fighting game, be sure to peep our previous coverage of the title by clicking here. And of course, be on the lookout for our official review, which will be going live soon.

As always, feel free to hit the comments section and let us know what you think. What guest characters do you want to see in Soulcalibur VI? Would you want to see either 2B or Lara Croft?