SoulCalibur VI: Yoshimitsu Revealed In New Trailer

Developer Project Soul and publisher Bandai Namco have revealed the latest character to join the roster of SoulCalibur VI: Yoshimitsu of Tekken fame.

To accompany the announcement, the pair have also released a brand-new trailer introducing the character, his playstyle, and more.

More specifically, the trailer features Yoshimitsu doing what Yoshimitsu does, tearing opponents apart – in this case the likes of Kilik and more – in spinning and ninja-like action, all while staring his enemies down with menacing green, glowing eyes.

For those that don’t know: Yoshimitsu is a character from fellow fighting game (and fellow Bandai Namco series) Tekken, who was introduced in the original game in 1994, and has appeared in every subsequent sequel since, except for Tekken Revolution.

Yoshimitisu is not new to SoulCalibur. He notably made his crossover debut with the second game, and like in Tekken, has returned for all of the series’ main installments since.

Soulcalibur VI is slated to release for PS4, Xbox One, and PC sometime later this year. While officially the game doesn’t have a release date, a recent leak suggests it will come this September.

Release date or not, the game is already available to pre-order. And if you do decide to pre-order, you can save up to $15.

You can read more on the game below:

SOULCALIBUR VI represents the latest entry in the premier weapons-based, head-to-head ﬁghting series, and continues the epic struggle of warriors searching for the legendary Soul Swords. Taking place in the 16th century, revisit the events of the original SOULCALIBUR to uncover hidden truths. The heroic battles transpire in a beautiful and ﬂuid world, with eye-popping graphics and visual appeal. SOULCALIBUR VI tunes the battle, movement, and visual systems so players can execute visceral and dynamic attacks with ease. SOULCALIBUR VI marks a new era of the historic franchise and its legendary struggle between the mighty Soul Swords!