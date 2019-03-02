Soulja Boy Releases Song Titled “Zelda,” Samples ‘The Legend of Zelda’ Main Theme

Rapper DeAndre “Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em” Cortez Way, or simply Soulja Boy, has had an ongoing beef with Nintendo for the past few months, especially after Big N shot down his knock-off gaming consoles. However, the latest round comes via a new single from the rapper titled “Zelda,” and he sampled the main theme from The Legend of Zelda to make it happen.

Of course, fans were quick to respond, claiming that Soulja Boy might not actually know who Zelda is, but rather falls into the common trap of thinking Link is Zelda. Many were also adamant in making sure that Soulja Boy knows of his mistake in referring to the game’s rupees as diamonds.

Bro wtf you talking about Zelda for when you should be talking about Link. I wonder if you’ve even played the series, or even took one minute to look. SmH #Facts — Goopymage01 (@jeffstire5) February 26, 2019

I’ve got mixed reviews on this Big Draco. I don’t think you know who Zelda is? — yves seguin (@yves_GS) February 25, 2019

One person came in with one hot take of a summary:

The song doesn’t even have anything to do with Zelda or the series. He’s just using the theme to rap (if you can even call it rap) about his money and the girls he has. — Z Miller (@TheWolfWraith) February 25, 2019

There’s no denying that Soulja Boy has been surrounding himself in controversy recently. Amidst his troubles with Nintendo, he has also been on a warpath to face off against equally controversial YouTuber Jake Paul in a round of fisticuffs. With a potentially massive payday on the line, we imagine that’s bound to happen at some point.

Needless to say, this ridiculous fight is likely far from over, but with Reggie on his way out, Soulja Boy will have to face off against Bowser soon enough.

What do you think about all of this? Are you still laughing? Do you believe Nintendo is going to hit back with more legal action? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Thanks, Zelda Dungeon!

