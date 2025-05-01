New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for May 1st

After months of waiting, Thunderbolts* will premiere its first public screenings today, and it is sure to make quite an impression at the box office this weekend. While the anticipation is high for many, it’s important not to get carried away and forget to tackle your daily streaks in The New York Times app. With NYT puzzles like Connections and Strands waiting for you in the app, there’s no shortage of action-packed excitement within the four walls of your phone. Sure, Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan are heavy hitters within the film, but have you seen the impact that Wordle has made? Yesterday’s puzzle pulled some punches, but for today, May 1st, the NYT Wordle will be an easier fight to win. Hints, tips, and today’s solution for Wordle #1,412 can be found below. Let’s get into it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The New York Times has brought this puzzle game to millions for almost four years. With its engaging strategic design and simplistic gameplay experience, it’s a game that can be played wherever you see fit, unless it’s during a movie like Thunderbolts*. Wordle allows players up to six chances to solve a five-letter word. Each guess provides key feedback to the final word with gray, yellow, and green blocks. These specific letters indicate where and which ones belong in the solution.

Disney is just beginning to ramp up their entertainment engines as the summer season kicks off. With Lilo & Stitch, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Elio coming to theaters in the coming months, we should expect to see a huge drive of audiences sitting within the air-conditioned auditoriums during the blistering heat of the summer sun. For those who’d rather stay inside the comfort of their own home, Disney+’s Andor is the best solution to your worries, as the show has six episodes released. Speaking of Andor, it’s been revealed that Jimmy Smits’ Bail Organa has been recast with Law & Order and Coco actor Benjamin Bratt taking the role. With this, my starter word for today is “actor.” This guess has one yellow and one green block.

Set the scene by using “actor” for Wordle #1412.

The word “actor” has one green block with A and a yellow block with T. This is a great start, since we know that A is the starting letter for the final word. With many words starting with A, there’s going to be another vowel, so keep that in mind when you’re thinking of what guess would work best. For those looking for a hint, T can be found at the end of the word. Today’s Wordle answer can be found down below.

Today’s solution for The New York Times Wordle for May 1st is “Adept.” Of course, if you got this guess correct on the first try, then you’re an adept puzzle solver. In any case, please join us tomorrow for another puzzle piece for Wordle #1,413. Plan something fun this weekend, players.