New York Times Strands Answers for May 1st

Is today’s Strands driving you insane? We have just what you need, as we at ComicBook solved it and got everything you need to solve May 1st’s Strands from The New York Times, from the correct answers and Spangram to some hints, tips, and tricks to help you out. No matter how you slice it, the nostalgic word search gameplay of Strands adds volumes to the already grand selection of games NYT has, like Connections and Wordle. For today’s theme, “I get around”, we do start May off with an easy one, but you can never be too sure. In any case, we’ve got what you need to get the theme, Spangram, and words for today’s puzzle.

The New York Times’ Strands’ tasks players with finding several words or phrases related to the topic mentioned, all within the given letter grid. To figure out what the theme’s true meaning is, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will hint towards the actual definition of the theme. Most likely, it will be a phrase or word, like flowers or NBA teams. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you’ll be able to find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of NBA teams, potential words would be names of teams in the NBA like Warriors or Rockets.

Today’s NYT Strands theme is “I get around”.

When it comes to today, May 1st’s puzzle, like yesterday and the day before, the topic is rather easy to get, which is a nice change of pace. The theme for today’s Strands is “I get around”. With themes like today’s, it’s good to remember to take each word seriously. There are six words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is a trick some can do with vehicles.

When trying to figure out where the Spangram is in Strands, remember that it always spans from one side to the other, hence the name. Check the letters on the grid’s outer rims and note any weird spacing between words, should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Wheelie.

The words in today’s puzzle all revolve around ways of transportation that aren’t a car. If you want to know all the correct answers for May 1st’s Strands, they are as follows:

Scooter

Rollerblades

Skateboard

Wheelie

Bicycle

Wagon

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today’s Strands? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Strands, NYT Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.