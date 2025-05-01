New York Times Connections Answers for May 1st

Are you having trouble solving today’s Connections? Look no further, as we have all of the correct answers and categories, along with hints and tips, for today, May 1st’s Connections from The New York Times. If Wordle or Strands isn’t giving you too much of a challenge, NYT’s Connections is sure to bring it whenever it can. Today’s puzzle is no different, as we have one of the hardest games in a while, all to start the new month of May. Fortunately for you, we at ComicBook have played the puzzle and have everything, like the correct answers and hints, that you’ll need to solve today’s difficult Connections.

In The New York Times’ Connections, you’ll get 16 different words and your goal is to sort them into four secret categories. You’ll pick four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from first names of N-SYNC members or farm animals to words with different meanings or racing terms. You only get four turns to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s NYT Connections is one of it’s hardest yet.

In regards to today’s Connections, we’ve had some tough ones yesterday and the day before, but today’s is much more challenging, especially with its words. With puzzles like today’s, keep in mind that many words can have multiple meanings, so pay attention to them as you see any matches and try not to look for the obvious unless it only has one meaning. For May 1st, the words in today’s Connections are as follows: Pocket, Shake, Purse, Pan, Pot, Dolly, Fun, Prize, Travel, Break, Bite, Kick, Zoom, Drop, Reward, and Tilt.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: You earned it

Green: Cut it out!

Blue: Get the perfect shot

Purple: Add these on to make it tinier

If you want to know the correct categories for today’s Connections, here are the themes:

Yellow: Winnings

Green: Stop, as a Habit

Blue: Movie Camera Verbs

Purple: Words that Precede “-Size” to Mean Small

If you want to know the correct placements as to which words go into which categories, here are May 1st’s Connections answers:

Yellow: Pot, Prize, Purse, Reward

Green: Break, Drop, Kick, Shake

Blue: Dolly, Pan, Tilt, Zoom

Purple: Bite, Fun, Pocket, Travel

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Connections, NYT Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.