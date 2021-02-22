Soulja Boy Teasing Another New Video Game Console

✖

After multiple failed attempts to break into the video game console business, DeAndre Cortez Way, also known as Soulja Boy, is back at it again. The rapper has launched a pair of social media accounts under the name "Soulja Game Console." The Twitter account has just three Tweets since launching earlier this month, including one stating that this will be "a new console from scratch, all new design. All new games. All new deals." While that already sounds more promising than Soulja Boy's previous efforts at creating a console, it's worth noting that the Instagram account has an image that shows what are clearly elements from existing game consoles.

The Instagram post from Soulja Game Console can be found embedded below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SouljaGame Console (@souljagameconsole)

The whole thing is bizarre to say the least, and very much in keeping with Soulja Boy's history of offering video game systems. Over the last few years, Soulja Boy has made multiple efforts to sell video game consoles. Unfortunately, all of those efforts seemed to offer low quality imitations, such as the "SouljaGame Handheld," a portable that looked eerily similar to the PlayStation Vita and the "Retro SouljaBoy Mini, which featured pre-loaded games copyrighted by Nintendo. Given those previous projects, gamers will want to be cautious with their cash.

It remains to be seen whether or not this project will be similarly ill-fated, but the Instagram post doesn't bode well, given the signature PlayStation controller in clear view. Even assuming that the image is merely intended as a mock-up, that wouldn't be the best decision considering the history Soulja Boy has with these types of ventures.

There's certainly a market for video game systems outside those produced by Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo, but it's hard to take this one seriously. Soulja Boy has not gone into detail about the project on his personal social media accounts, but has shared an article from HipHopWired about the new venture. That's enough to believe that this whole thing is at least somewhat-legitimate, so those that are interested will want to stay tuned to find out more as it's revealed.

Are you interested to see what happens with Soulja Boy's new video game console? Do you think the project will get off the ground?