Nintendo Reportedly Going After Soulja Boy Over “New” Handheld Console

Rapper Soulja Boy has been going hard when it comes to offering his own version of gaming consoles to fans with a growing number of systems available to buy on his website. There’s just one key problem with his big plan: These systems aren’t his to sell. Almost every single one of the offered consoles is a blatant knock-off of something else and now it looks like Nintendo has reached out about one handheld in particular, and the result could end in jail time.

Retro SouljaBoy Mini //t.co/cWjSvWfyem — Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) December 17, 2018

According to a recent report, Nintendo is going after the rapper after it was made aware that the preloaded games on the system are copyrighted by the Big N. Because of this, Soulja Boy could be in direct violation of the Trademark Counterfeiting Act which could see the “Imprisonment for the first offence up to 10 years and up to 20 years for repeat offenders.”

Nintendo is reportedly threatening to press criminal charges immediately. So far the rapper has not responded to the reports, nor has he publicly acknowledged the growing number of accusations from both businesses and fans alike:

If @NintendoAmerica doesn’t come for this man imma start selling their shit too. — Riften (@apple488) December 17, 2018

Next up: souljastation4 and souljabox1 — E (@AlexaPlayShrek) December 17, 2018

You can literally get a PS4 Pro for less than this and you’d actually be able to play good games unlike this bootleg junk pic.twitter.com/17dmzWaF0j — ethan (@ethanjoyy) December 17, 2018

Come on man.. it's getting outta hand your milking you fans dry pic.twitter.com/AnvDyleMtp — Prism Gaming UK (@PrismGamingUK) December 17, 2018

It will be interesting to see what happens next, especially since Soulja Boy has mentioned in the past that he has "big plans" for his gaming goals in the future. Whether or not his growing line will eventually catch up to him remains to be seen, but if Nintendo is stepping up, it's only a matter of time before other companies follow suit.

