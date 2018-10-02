‘South Park’ Mocks ‘Fortnite’ in New Episode

South Park is at it again with its hilarious parodies of modern day pop culture. The target this time? The record-breaking Battle Royale title from Epic Games: Fortnite.

“Butters, I need help,” began the statement from Cartman that started it all. “My mom says if I flunk another math test she’s going to ground me from playing Fortnite!”

So what about that statement is mocking? Well, it depends on perspective but it seems to be a very sneaky jab by Trey Parker and Matt Stone that Fortnite is made for kids, whereas the big topic of battle royale centers around games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds being a more ‘mature’ online experience.

We also know that the creators of the show love to mock pretty much anything and everything under the Pop Culture sun. Nothing is off limits, and nothing is safe, and with Fortnite continuing to break records left and right while dominating mainstream media, it would make sense that the shooter make it into the show eventually.

Epic Games recently revealed their player count for the month of August with an impressive 78.3 million gamers fighting for that Victory Royale. That’s just one month of game time – that’s insane!

In their recent post about the Fall Skirmish, the studio had this to say about their continued success and how they plan to be better:

“Beginning in October, we’re opening up inclusive competition, where everybody can play and compete. To make that possible we’ve had to harden and scale our systems and infrastructure. For example, August was Fortnite‘s biggest month yet, with 78.3 million of you showing up to play. This exposed weak points and allowed us to make targeted improvements to critical systems, such as stats and servers. The Summer Skirmish also, as you all probably noticed, highlighted problems with performance and spectating, which we’ve been working on ever since. We’re excited about kicking off the new competition system and we’ll have details dropping in the weeks ahead.”

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and select Android players. To check out what else is new in the wonderful world of Fortnite, you can check out our previous coverage here revealing all of the new items, LTMs, and more!