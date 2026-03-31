Just How Expensive Could the PS6 Be, Really?

The PlayStation 6 is expected to be a major contender in the next wave of consoles. The unusually long shelf life of the PS5 has only raised expectations for the next console from Sony. Fans are going to be expecting a major upgrade from the already pretty impressive PS5. However, that also comes with the increased likelihood that Sony is going to put a hefty price tag on the console.

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The problem for Sony and consumers alike is that, at least at the time of writing, that potential price is somewhat in flux. Given the way technology prices have been spiking in recent months, thanks to the AI boom, the spread of international conflict, and the similar pricing woes that the competition has been feeling, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the PS6 reach upwards of $800, $900, or even $1000. Here’s what we know about the PS6 right now and which global factors might make it more expensive than fans are hoping for.

Why The Next Generation Of Consoles Is Going To Be So Expensive

Image Courtesy of PlayStation

The PS5 is experiencing its third global price hike, this time raising the cost of the console by upwards of 30%. Sony has claimed that the issue is “rising cost pressures in global supply chains.” That relatively broad description can apply to all sorts of global issues currently impacting the entire video game industry. Much of this stems from the global distress currently impacting multiple industries across the world, such as the war in Iran. The soaring price of oil and the impact of tariffs on the global market have severely impacted shipping around the world, leading to a smaller number of available imports, such as consoles.

Beyond that, the rise in AI development has resulted in a major CPU shortage that has been impacting tech-heavy industries, including gaming. All of these issues have compounded one another, adding further complications to an already tricky economic situation. Even if all those issues were resolved overnight, it would take time for the world economy to bounce back and recover from those losses. As a result, gamers can expect to see the fallout of these events for months and years to come.

This isn’t just a problem impacting Sony, but the massive corporation is definitely feeling the brunt of the problem, especially as the typical lifespan of consoles has been exceeded, and the usual cycle of income expected from a new console release hasn’t yet materialized. As such, when Sony does actually move forward with the PS6, it’s likely going to be more expensive to reflect the higher cost of constructing it and shipping it.

How Expensive Could The PS6 Get?

Various leaks from Sony have suggested that the timeline for the PS6 is somewhat in flux. Some expect the console to debut and ship as soon as 2027, while others believe that Sony is more likely to hold the launch until 2029. According to reporting from NeoGAF, internal breakdowns of the PS6 suggest that the price to make each console will be roughly $760. As such, the company would need to market the console in the range of $700 to $800 to make at least some profit off the release. It’s possible they even go beyond that, raising the price into the range of $900 or even $1000 in an effort to further justify the cost.

That’s just for the baseline console, too. Extra controllers and games will also add to that bill. With the same issues impacting the console market also likely increasing the price of peripherals like controllers and games, that price tag is just going to keep rising. It’s possible that Sony keeps the price as low as possible to retain player loyalty — the PlayStation’s status as one of the more powerful home consoles might be able to help justify that price a bit in the eyes of players, especially if the capabilities of the PS6 actually do make a notable leap from the PS5. However, that’s a big if.

The Steam Machine And Project Helix Could Force Sony’s Hand

Image courtesy of Guerrilla Games and PlayStation

The biggest wildcard in the actual price range for the PS6 is likely going to be based on how Valve and Microsoft handle their next generation of consoles. Nintendo’s specific focus and recent release of the Switch 2 have somewhat ensured their own place in the console space, even if the platform has also been forced to raise prices. Project Helix is seen by many to be Xbox’s best chance to reassert itself in the console race, leaning towards the processing power of a gaming PC to stand out from the others. However, this also potentially comes with a price tag that could go over $1000 according to reports. If the PS6 wants to put the final dagger in their long-time rival, releasing the powerful PS6 at a much smaller price could undercut plans for the Helix to reassert the Xbox as a console contender.

The biggest risk is potentially posed by the Steam Machine from Valve. Capable of bringing the vast Steam library into living rooms around the world, the Steam Machine is seen as a potential game-changer for home gaming. Notably, the Steam Machine has also been delayed somewhat because of supply shortages, with the price of that console also in flux. The PS6 is in a fortuitous position. Because Sony has so thoroughly dominated the current console generation, they should be able to make the case to players that buying the next PlayStation will carry on the progress they’ve already been realizing in the current space. The console could be sold at something of a loss for the company in the range of $600 or $700, with the hope of undercutting the competition. If Sony decides to pass the cost of console construction onto consumers, the price tag could rise upwards of $800 or above. While the question is still very much in flux, it’s worth keeping an eye on if you intend to be a part of the next generation of console gaming.