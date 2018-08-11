Someone Added the ‘Halo’ Theme Song to Mike Pence’s Space Force Speech

President Donald Trump announced earlier this year his plans to implement a militant space organization called Space Force, and somewhere in the distance you can hear all of the Liara and Garrus romancers from the Mass Effect trilogy squealing in delight — or groaning. Either way, the announcement definitely made a splash.

Now, there’s a Halo spin on the left-field venture when one fan overlaid the official Halo theme song on top of Vice President Mike Pence’s speech about their upcoming Space Force plans. It’s perfect, see for yourself:

Videos by ComicBook.com

I added the Halo theme song to Pence’s speech on the Space Force and it does not disappoint. pic.twitter.com/rzklBITcdA — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 9, 2018

As to be expected, the reactions were priceless:

Is it a coincidence the speech and Halo theme song syncs up perfectly? I think not. #SpaceForce #Pence #HALO pic.twitter.com/g7PtZbyKa8 — Carlos (@closgolfing) August 9, 2018

Side note, I’m pretty sure the Trump Adm is doing all this for the Halo cosplay. #SpaceForce #Pence #cosplayer — Carlos (@closgolfing) August 9, 2018

For those that may not know what the Space Force is, the Vice President mentioned stated, “Across this department and our intelligence agencies, there are literally tens of thousands of military personnel, civilians and contractors operating and supporting our space systems — and together, they are the eyes and ears of America’s warfighters around the globe.”

According to Pence, this is how America seeks peace.

“But history proves that peace only comes through strength,” he added. “And in the realm of outer space, the United States Space Force will be that strength.”

To sum up, the Space Force is officially the sixth branch of military service.

“Creating a new branch of the military is not a simple process,” Pence said during the above conference. “It will require collaboration, diligence and, above all, leadership. As challenges arise and deadlines approach, there must be someone in charge who can execute, hold others accountable, and be responsible for the results.”

Thoughts on the Space Force? If somebody makes a Mass Effect version, please tweet that at me @DirtyEffinHippy — I just gotta.