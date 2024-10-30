Space Marine 2 Gets First Sale Since Release

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has now received its first-ever sale. Upon its launch in early September, Space Marine 2 quickly became both a critical and commercial success. As a result, publisher Focus Entertainment hasn’t been quick to mark the third-person shooter down as it has continued to steadily perform well. Fortunately, for those who have been holding out for a discount of any sort, that has now come about for a limited time.

As of this moment, Space Marine 2 has seen its price fall by 14% and is now being sold for $59.99. While this deal isn’t a big one by any means, it is a $10 price cut as the game normally goes for $69.99. As for the retailers taking part in this promotion, the sale should extend across Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, and Target. It’s also worth noting that since this is a sale tied to retailers, it’s only being offered for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game.

With the holiday season right around the corner, there’s a good chance that better offers for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will come about before 2024 ends. As a result, you might be better off waiting for those deals to happen a bit closer to Black Friday. If you simply cannot wait any longer to jump into the Space Marine sequel for yourself, though, this current sale might be just for you.

If you’re on the fence when it comes to picking up Space Marine 2 while this offer is ongoing, you can learn more about the game by checking out its launch trailer and synopsis below.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

“Embody the superhuman skill and brutality of a Space Marine. Unleash deadly abilities and devastating weaponry to obliterate the relentless Tyranid swarms. Defend the Imperium in spectacular third-person action in solo or multiplayer modes.

Fight the enemies of Mankind as Lieutenant Demetrian Titus in this sequel to 2011’s Space Marine, and prove your loyalty once again as you are reinstated to the Ultramarines. Hold at bay the horrors of the galaxy in epic battles on far-flung planets and uncover dark secrets to drive back the everlasting night.

Jump in endlessly brutal and replayable PvE and PvP modes as your own Space Marines, unlocking new skills and cosmetics the more you play! Fight as one of six unique classes, unlock up to 25 perks for each class, add perks to each of your weapons, and customize your appearance with a huge array of armor and weapon cosmetics!”