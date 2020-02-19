Marvel’s Spider-Man Cosplay Takes the Velocity Suit for a Spin

While we all anxiously await news of a potential sequel to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man from Insomniac Games, one thing is for certain: the video game-specific suits are here to stay. The Advanced and Velocity suits have cropped up in comics, and seem to be popular among fan artists and cosplayers. Case in point, Texas-based cosplayer Jay Bodman recently shared a bunch of photos of himself in a Velocity suit, and they are, like the character that wears them in the game, spectacular.

The Velocity suit, if you’re somehow not familiar, is one of the upgraded suits from the PlayStation 4 video game. The suit, designed by comic book artist and conceptual designer Adi Granov, is a little darker and more metallic than the base Advanced suit, with plating that’s far more visible. It unlocks the Blitz power, which lets players move faster and basically run enemies over, knocking them out of the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out Bodman in his Velocity suit below:

There’s even more of Bodman in various Spider-Man cosplays over on his official Instagram, and the above is just a small taste.

What do you think of Bodman’s Spider-Man? What other video game cosplays would you like us to feature? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Marvel’s Spider-Man is currently available for the PlayStation 4. The Game of the Year Edition comes with all of the previously released downloadable content. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular PlayStation video game right here.