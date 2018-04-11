New Spider-Man Gameplay Video Delves Deep Into the Combat System

We’ve been seeing bits and pieces of Insomniac Games‘ Spider-Man in action, mainly thanks to Game Informer, who have made the forthcoming PlayStation 4 game its focus since it’ll be appearing on the cover next month. But today, it posted a new gameplay video, giving us a deeper glimpse into the web-slinger’s combat system. And boy, are we in for a treat.

In the video, which can be seen here, creative director Bryan Intihar gives us a further breakdown as to what makes Spidey tick when it comes to his combat. And it’s definitely in a free-flowing variety, as he can chain together a number of sweet moves to subdue his enemies, as you can see in the new gameplay footage.

For instance, Spidey can chain together attacks that can send his foe flying straight into the air, then use some webbing to draw him close and smack him around a couple more times.

“We wanted to push this idea that he is this master of improvisation,” Intihar noted. “He’s not, you know, 15 years old; he’s not just getting used to his powers. We wanted to play up the fact that he has the ability to juggle between webs, melee, environment action, and gadgets, and like switch between them pretty quickly to give you a lot of player choice within each set-up.”

That will go a long way into making each encounter feel fresher from the last, as you can use a number of techniques to stylishly take down foes, while remaining effective as far as Spidey’s robust abilities are concerned.

The video breaks down further into Spidey’s combat abilities, like his melee attacks, which can be improvised with web strikes and environmental items. Getting off the ground is just as important as well, as Spidey is just as dangerous in the air as he is on the ground. “It’s constantly going back, up and down, left and right and using the environment to really deliver that idea of improvisation, and you’re kind of in control of that improvisation,” noted Intihar.

You can see the full video here, and it’s really, well, amazing. What else would you expect from a Spider-Man game, honestly?

Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man will release on September 7 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.