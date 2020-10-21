Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Releases Ganke Texting Teaser Trailer

✖

In what would appear to now be a series of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales teaser trailers after developer Insomniac Games released one between Peter Parker and Miles Morales, a new one between Miles and his best bud Ganke Lee was shared today. Whereas the Peter and Miles conversation largely focused on Miles learning the ropes from the older Spider-Man, Ganke and Miles are actually peers, and it shows.

Interestingly, it sounds like Ganke will help Miles with his suits. The text conversation concludes with Ganke saying he's been working on some ideas before an admittedly rough drawing of what appears to be the T.R.A.C.K. Suit shows up. While the drawing itself might not be the best, Ganke promises good things from the specs. You can check out the new texting teaser trailer below:

How can you improve on Miles' Spider-Man suit? His pal Ganke Lee has some ideas that are *chefs kiss* #MilesMoralesPS5 #BeGreater #BeYourself pic.twitter.com/ro4Tg6UyvD — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 21, 2020

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is a standalone title, is set to release for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 12th for $49.99. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, which includes a voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered, is set to launch on November 12th as well but for the PS5 only for $69.99. The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release on November 12th in the United States and November 19th globally for $499 (with disc drive) and $399 (all-digital console). You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales so far? How do you feel about the texting trailers? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!