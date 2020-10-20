New Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Video Is Just Miles and Peter Texting

✖

Developer Insomniac Games has released a new video for the upcoming video game Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales showing how the two Spider-Men interact via text. (The third Spider-Man, the cat, does not make an appearance.) While it is relatively brief, and light on any actual content for the new PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 video game, it is a delightful look at how the two of them relate to one another.

Notably, Miles appears to have only just moved to Harlem in the conversation, and Peter is off elsewhere with MJ. For the most part, Miles is just explaining what he's been up to and what he's seen while Peter pumps him up, telling him that he is, in fact, Spider-Man. He even offers to help him take heroic photos. While the punctuation might be a bit off for an actual text conversation, it is still a wonderful look into the fictional lives of these two video game characters. You can check out the full thing below:

"There's no 'right way' to be a hero." Peter and Miles share words of encouragement (and a few laughs) in this personal exchange between the two Spider-Men. #MilesMoralesPS5 #BeGreater #BeYourself pic.twitter.com/BeR2bMtOMJ — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 20, 2020

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is a standalone title, is set to release for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 12th for $49.99. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, which includes a voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered, is set to launch on November 12th as well but for the PS5 only for $69.99. The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release on November 12th in the United States and November 19th globally for $499 (with disc drive) and $399 (all-digital console). You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales so far? How do you feel about Miles and Peter's interactions? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!