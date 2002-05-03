Breaking Down Some of Spider-Man PS4’s Best Easter Eggs

We're still a few months away from getting our hands on Insomniac Games' Spider-Man adaptation for PlayStation 4, but that isn't stopping the team over at Game Informer from digging into the game and finding some Easter eggs that comic book fans are likely to love.

There may be slight spoilers in this article, so if you don't want to know what kind of secrets the game is harboring, you may want to stop reading now. Otherwise, feel free to proceed:

First off, writer John Paquette talked about some familiar locales in the game, including the previously spotted Sanctum Sanctorum (home to Doctor Strange), as well as Black Panther's Embassy and the Avengers Tower. "We are firmly planted in the Spider-verse, with the characters you are familiar with, with all of Spider-Man and Peter's stories," he said. However, he stopped just short of confirming a possible crossover with Square Enix's forthcoming Avengers games.

Also, according to the article, there are a few cars around the city that have some familiar looking license plates, reading the word "Excelsior!" As you all know by now, legendary comic book icon Stan Lee made this phrase famous, so of course it's going to appear in the game somewhere.

Next up, check out the image above, where Parker is standing in his bedroom in the Spidey get-up. Does the poster on the upper left hand side look familiar? It highlights him dressed in his older Spidey suit, when he took on -- and defeated -- Joe "Crusher" Hogan in an early bout. No word yet if this ties in with the main game, but how cool would it be to gain access to Spidey's first homemade costume?

The report also noted that several Fisk Construction signs were about, which isn't a surprise since the Kingpin has involvement in the game. But what about McClintock Construction? Some signs indicate that it has ties with the Netflix show of the same name, as well as a possible throw-in to Union Allied Construction, which began rebuilding the city following the events of the first Avengers film from 2012. How deep will these ties go? We've probably just seen the beginning.

Now, let's talk about villains. According to the report, we already know about a few foes in the game, like Kingpin and Mister Negative. However, there are suggestions in Peter's apartment indicating other enemies could pop up, like Scorpion, Rhino and Vulture, through photographic evidence. Again, we don't know just how far this lore will go, but with Insomniac Games' devotion, we could be facing a who's who of villains. Not to mention Venom might be in it as well.

The article goes on to talk about other cool items, including discarded cans of SwillCo soda; Empire State University posters; Harry Osborn re-election posters; and even proof that Yuri Lowenthal, who's voicing Spider-Man in the game, could actually be Spider-Man. Check out his tweet below for proof.

At long last, the secret’s out. For the last several years I’ve had the best job in the world, and couldn’t say a thing about it. Thanks, @insomniacgames for making my inner child’s dream come true. 🕷🕸❤️ #spiderman #spidermanps4 pic.twitter.com/Wp1K1g2z7z — Yuri Lowenthal (@YuriLowenthal) April 4, 2018

You can read more about the Easter eggs within the game at this link. Definitely worth your time.

Spider-Man from Insomniac Games releases on September 7 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.