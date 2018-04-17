Spider-Man PS4 Announces Tie-in Novel and Artbook

There are a lot of reasons to be hyped up for the upcoming Spider-Man PS4 release! From getting to play more as Peter Parker, to all of the different suits that wil be available, it’s shaping up to be the perfect narrative for Marvel fans. For those that like to expand their gaming experience into other mediums, we’ve got some fantastic news.

In addition to the long-standing comics, two new tie-in books have been revealed to coincide with the PS4’s release. In addition to the novel, there will also be an artbook coming available as well, making for many ways to explore the world that Insomniac Games has expanded upon.

According to Polygon,

“Leading directly into the beginning of the game, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Hostile Takeover features some of Spidey’s most famous friends and foes including the Shocker, Echo, the Blood Spider, J. Jonah Jameson, Mary Jane Watson, and Wilson Fisk – the Kingpin.”

David Liss, the author, plans to reveal Kingpin’s grand master plan for New York City, which is something heavily referenced in the upcoming game. But it’s not just a novel that’s on the way. Polygon also revealed the artbook that is coming soon as well.

“Packed with never-before- seen images of Spider-Man, his costume and equipment, the Marvel version of his hometown New York, and the deadly villains he battles, fans will learn about every facet of the game, from the initial designs, blueprints, and the breathtaking final concepts,” Titan told the site.

Spider-Man Hostile Takeover is slated for an August 21st release, with the game itself hitting PlayStation 4 on September 7th. The companion artbook, Spider-Man: The Art of the Game, will also be making its grand debut on September 11th!

For more about the game, as per Sony:

“Starring one of the world’s most iconic Super Heroes, Marvel’s Spider-Man features the acrobatic abilities, improvisation and web-slinging that the wall-crawler is famous for, while also introducing elements never-before-seen in a Spider-Man game. From traversing with parkour and utilizing the environment, to new combat and blockbuster set pieces, it’s Spider-Man unlike any you’ve played before.

Marvel and Insomniac Games have teamed up to create a brand-new and authentic Spider-Man story. This isn’t the Spider-Man you’ve met before, or seen in a movie. This is an experienced Peter Parker who’s more masterful at fighting big crime in New York City. At the same time he’s struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of nine million New Yorkers rests upon his shoulders.”

An experienced Spider-Man with several years of crime fighting under his belt, Peter Parker has sheer mastery of his powerful spider-sense, dynamic skills, acrobatic abilities and new suit.

This is an all-new Spider-Man universe, featuring familiar characters in unfamiliar roles. Take control of a complex dual life, as a young adult with great powers… and evolving relationships.

Swing freely through Marvel’s New York City in epic action set-pieces filled with a rich narrative and relatable characters.

