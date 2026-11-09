Pokémon Winds and Waves Rumor Reveals New Evolution for One of Scarlet and Violet’s Most Powerful Pokémon

A new Pokemon Winds and Waves rumor has surfaced online with a smattering of new information on the Nintendo Switch 2 games, including word of a new evolution for one of the most powerful Pokemon introduced in Generation 9, aka Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The new rumor comes from a fairly well-known leaker by the name of Kurwa, or at least that is their alias on the social media platform X.

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According to the leaker, Game Freak and Nintendo are not bringing back Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Winds and Waves. This isn’t too surprising considering they weren’t in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet nor Pokemon Sword and Shield, but considering they were such a big part of Pokemon Legends: Z-A, some wondered if they would return. They aren’t, though, or at least apparently they aren’t. The leak also mentions that gyms are supposed to be completed in a fixed order and that procedural generation will once again be used.

New Evolutions and Forms

Adding to this information, the leaker claims that Charcadet is getting a new evolution. It’s unclear if this evolution will replace or be complimentary or be additive to the pre-existing Armarouge and Ceruledge evolutions. Whatever the case, it could end up being one of the more powerful Pokemon in the game. Obviously, as a base evolution, Charcadet is not very powerful, nor is Armarouge, but Ceruledge is. It has one of the better base attacks in the game, and it’s one of the most powerful Pokemon overall introduced in the game. To this end, it’s reasonable to think a new evolution could prove similar for Pokemon Winds and Waves.

Lastly, the rumor mentions that Oricorio is getting two new forms. This is the extent of the insight, though. Oricorio is a Pokemon that was introduced in Gen 7 with Pokemon Sun and Moon, and then returned in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Players will likely care about this one less as it’s not exactly a fan-favorite Pokemon nor is it particular meta relative outside of some niche use cases here and there.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. None of this information is official, and even if it is accurate, it is subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time. To this end, take this intel with a grain of salt. So far, it has not drawn out Game Freak or Nintendo for a comment, and for a variety of reasons, we do not expect this to change. If it does, though, we will update the story accordingly.

Pokemon Winds and Waves are scheduled to arrive on Nintendo Switch 2 sometime in 2027, likely during the holiday season. We should be hearing more about the upcoming Switch 2 games on Pokemon Day in February. And it looks like it may arrive with some big story changes compared to previous games.