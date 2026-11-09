Grand Theft Auto VI: The Festival Announced for November 21

Rockstar Games has revealed that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be hosting a massive celebration in Miami, featuring some of the biggest names in music. Grand Theft Auto VI: The Festival will be held on November 21st, 2026, at Mana Wynwood in Miami, Florida. The special live event will celebrate the launch of GTA 6, featuring performances from artists associated with the game and its official soundtrack. With Travis Scott, Cardi B, Metro Boomin, and several other major performers scheduled to appear, the festival promises to bring the sounds of Vice City and Leonida into the real world for one night.

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This, along with the Miami Heat becoming the Vice City Heat, shows how much Rockstar Games is putting into GTA 6. Both are huge, but this festival feels more meaningful, since music has always played an important role in the series. With GTA 6 returning to Vice City and introducing the fictional state of Leonida, a dedicated music festival feels like a fitting celebration. However, fans hoping to attend will need to act quickly to secure tickets before they’re gone and they miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

GTA 6 Festival Lineup, Tickets, and Everything You Need to Know

Rockstar Games and PlayStation are presenting Grand Theft Auto VI: The Festival, with production handled by the creators of III Points, Miami’s established music festival. The November 21 event will feature two stages of nonstop music, bringing together hip-hop, electronic music, and Latin artists. Unfortunately, getting tickets won’t be as straightforward as visiting a traditional ticketing website and purchasing them.

Grand Theft Auto VI: The Festival, a special live event on November 21 at Mana Wynwood in Miami to celebrate the launch of GTAVI, featuring a star-studded lineup of artists from the game and the official soundtrack.



More info: https://t.co/XRlfYFOk0H pic.twitter.com/fQyOU7I4gU — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 9, 2026

Fans must enter an online lottery operated by Laylo, with selected participants receiving exclusive codes to purchase tickets through DICE. Lottery registration closes Tuesday, November 10, at 4 PM ET, with winners contacted by text by 7 PM ET. Ticket sales begin Wednesday, November 11, at 12 PM ET, exclusively for lottery winners on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fans can register through the official GTA 6 Festival website, and it is highly recommended to create a DICE account after entering, using the same email and phone number, to avoid being labeled a bot. Purchases are limited to two tickets per person; tickets are non-transferable, and attendees must be at least 17 years old.

Headlining the celebration is Cactus Jack presents Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Kodak Black, and SoFaygo. Cardi B, Metro Boomin, and Argentine duo Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso are also scheduled to perform. Justice will perform a DJ set, while Nick León B2B DJ Python and Prospa B2B Skream will deliver collaborative performances. Other confirmed acts include Rauw & Friends, Suero, Tainy, and The Dare B2B Fcukers DJ set. This is just a small preview of what to expect, and this festival is perfect for music and GTA 6 fans.