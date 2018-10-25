‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’s’ Black Cat Comes to Life With This ‘The Heist’ Cosplay

Now that the first DLC for Marvel’s Spider-Man on PlayStation 4 is out now, fans of Black Cat can say hello once more in The Heist. While some are simply showing their appreciation for the character simply by playing the game, others are letting their Black Cat love known through the art of cosplay.

The cosplayer in question goes by the name ‘Hendo Art’ and is especially known for her take on comic book characters, especially those known from the Spider-Man universe. From Spidey himself, to Black Cat, the character has never looked quite so stunning as she does now:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available now exclusively for the PlayStation 4. Want to see why we couldn’t stop raving about the latest adventure from Insomniac Games? You can check out our full review right here, as well as a small blurb below.

Want to see why we couldn’t stop raving about the latest adventure from Insomniac Games?

“Having played the game from start to finish, I can say that even the most hardcore comic book fans will have their expectations exceeded by Marvel’s Spider-Man’s impossible scope and exhaustive fan service,” our full review states.

“You’ve been introduced to most of the villains you’ll encounter in Marvel’s Spider-Man, but believe me when I say that the best parts of this story definitely were not shown in the trailers,” it goes on. “There are major shocks and surprises coming your way, and long-time Marvel fans have what will seem to be an endless trove of collectibles and secrets to mine.”