Spider-Man PS4 Won’t Get A Demo Before Launch

Marvel’s Spider-Man will not be getting a demo ahead of its launch this September, Insomniac Games has confirmed.

The news that will break the hearts of Marvel and Spidey fans all around the world comes straight from the developer’s Twitter account itself, which when asked whether a demo would be released ahead of launch, it flatly replied “nope.”

Talk of a pre-launch demo picked up upon the completion of E3, where Spider-Man was one of the talks of the show. If you attended E3, you will have known that its demo was one of the hottest things on the show floor.

Across forums, Twitter, and other social media, there was a lot of people raving about Spider-Man’s E3 demo, which only added to the torture of everyone at home dying to get their swing on as Spidey.

If you want to be hopeful, technically, Insomniac Games only denied that the game’s E3 demo won’t be made available before launch. But who’s to say a different demo won’t be released? I mean probability, that’s who, but a little poor odds has never stopped anyone from being hopeful, just ask a 2018 Cleveland Browns fan.

It makes sense Insomniac Games wouldn’t release a demo before launch, because what is there to gain? It is easily amongst the most-anticipated games left this year, if not left this generation, and all hands-on impression seem to indicate it will review well. Oh, and if you didn’t notice, people like Spider-Man, and Spider-Man fans have been salivating for a good, let alone a great, Spider-Man game for years.

Despite the odds, and despite Insomniac Games confirming there won’t be one, if we all collectively dream — real hard — for a demo, who knows what might happen. Just remember when you close your eyes tonight, there was once a time where we thought we may never get another good Spider-Man game. And look where we are now.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is in development exclusively for PlayStation 4, and is slated to release on September 7th.

In other recent and related news, confirmation that both The Avengers and Daredevil are in the game’s universe have surfaced this week, though what capacity they will exist within the game, isn’t clear.

Looking ahead, Insomniac Games has announced that on Monday it will be livestreaming a gameplay session of the aforementioned E3 demo accompanied by developer commentary, and perhaps a surprise.