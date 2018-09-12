‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Fans Uncover Hilarious ‘Spider-Man 2’ Game Easter Egg

Spider-Man 2 fans know how glorious the Pizza Song was and now fans enjoying Marvel’s Spider-Man on PlayStation 4 can relive the magic thanks to this recently found easter egg!

The latest Spider-Man title is rife with easter eggs … seriously, we can’t stop finding them! Some are sad, like the proposal gone wrong, where others are just really awesome nods to Spidey’s past. Such is the case with this easter egg appropriately dubbed ‘Pizza Song.’

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see it in action in the video at the top of the article for yourself, but as huge fans of the Spider-Man 2 experience, this is one find that is pretty amazing.

According to a post on Reddit, here’s where you can uncover this easter egg for yourself:

“There are plenty of store that look like it, and they might have the music too, but the one I heard it in had the storefront all boarded up and is in between the “Snipe Hunt” side mission and the “Drone Challenge” in the far right of the Financial District. (Pretty much right where the prisoner base is).”

Head towards the far right side of the Financial District at the Prisoner Camp Base and voila, the Pizza Song is yours!

The game is out now and has already been met with incredibly positive reviews. From media and players alike, Insomniac Games hit the nail on their head with their presentation of Spider-Man and the day-to-day life of Peter Parker. Even those not too familiar with the comics themselves can dive right in and explore Manhattan with a vast array of talents, suits, and enthralling characters to meet.

Our very own Matthew Hayes even gave the Marvel game a perfect score and couldn’t sing its praises enough. You can check out the full review right here as well as a small blurb below. You can also check out our Community Hub for all things Spider-Man 24/7!

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation. Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories”

He added, “There’s so much more I want to tell you about this game. I want to assure you that the stealth missions will make your mouth go dry. I want to warn you about certain challenges. I want to admonish you to cherish your time with certain characters. There’s much more that I could say, but you don’t need any more persuasion. This is a genre-defining and generation-defining effort from Insomniac, Sony, and Marvel, and it’s one of the best Spider-Man stories ever told. Go play it. Go be great.”