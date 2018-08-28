‘Spider-Man’ PS4 Game Length Revealed

According to James Stevenson, Community Director at Insomniac Games, the upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive, Marvel’s Spider-Man, will be, on average, 20 hours long.

The news comes way of Stevenson’s personal Twitter account who, when interacting with an inquiring fan, revealed that the average play tester took roughly 20 hours to complete the game on default difficulty; however, for some who dabbled more in the side-quests and side activities, it took longer.

our average play tester took around 20 hours on default difficulty, but some spent a lot longer if they did a ton of side quests/activities — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) August 26, 2018

In other words, if you’re the type of person to meticulously comb over every piece of content and 100 percent the game, you will be looking at much more than 20 hours. The 20-hour benchmark Stevenson provided is just for your average playthrough — on the normal difficulty and participating in an average amount of optional content.

Twenty hours certainly isn’t the stuff of epic, open-world role-playing games that unravel over dozens upon dozens of hours, but for an average playthrough length, it is pretty long. For example, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which is releasing closely to Marvel’s Spider-Man, is only 13-15 hours long on average.

And who knows how many hours you can lose if you play on a harder difficulty or do all the optional content. I know that personally I’m planning on at least spending five hours just swinging around Manhattan building to Manhattan building. And with the addition of photo mode after launch, there will be plenty of opportunity to lose hours of life to in Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is in development exclusively for PS4 and is poised to release worldwide on Sept. 7. Be sure to be on the lookout for our review as launch draws nearer to see what we think of Spidey’s latest adventure.

For more information, media, and news on the game and all things Spidey, click here.