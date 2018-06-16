Spider-Man’s Map Size Revealed Showing A Huge Urban Playground

You won’t have to worry about Marvel’s Spider-Man‘s world not having enough room for you to get your swing on. Why? Because the game’s world is pretty huge.

A new video of the game’s E3 demo reveals its world map, which void of context and scale looks like a pretty big take on Manhattan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check it out for yourself by skipping to the 2:06 mark in the following video (via ‘Caboose‘):

As you can see, the E3 demo ropes off a considerable portion of the game’s map, but doesn’t prohibit the player from using the cursor to check out the entire thing. When looking at the entire map, we see not only is there Manhattan’s urban playground with skyscrapers packed like sardines, but there’s central park, plenty of water, and other parts of New York separated by said water.

Whether you will be able to access these parts of land via the bridges, isn’t clear. However, even if you can’t, the core of the map is still pretty large. It may not be the biggest map you’ve ever seen — and it most certainly isn’t — but you have to keep in mind traversing in the moment to moment action makes the map feel considerably bigger than simply looking at it from a bird’s eye view.

Insomniac Games has said in the past that Spider-Man is the biggest game it has ever made, with a map six times bigger than its previous game Sunset Overdrive, so perhaps none of this should come as a surprise. Nonetheless, it’s good to have confirmation that there will be plenty of room for web-swinging exploring.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is in development exclusively for the PlayStation 4, slated to release on September 7th.

In case you missed it, Spider-Man news poured out of the E3. Here’s a rundown of everything of note:

– A new lengthy demo of the game was shown off during Sony’s E3 presser.

– J. Jonah Jameson has left the Daily Bugle for podcasting.

– A return of Green Goblin might be in the cards.

– Miles Morales and Daredevil might be in the game.

– Over 10 minutes of raw gameplay footage — featuring a Shocker boss fight — was revealed.