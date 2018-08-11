Spider-Man PS4 May Feature More Than One Spider-Man

The more we learn about the upcoming Spider-Man PS4 adventure from Insomniac Games, the more our excitement grows! SDCC 2018 is in full swing and we here at ComicBook got a chance to sit down with the Lead Writer and what he may have just revealed leaves the game totally open to pretty much anything.

Speaking with Lead Writer Jon Paquette in the video above, we asked about the possibility of seeing anyone else in the game don that iconic Spidey suit. His answer? Definitely one that said more than the words themselves.

When asked “Is there a potential for other characters to put on the suit,” Paquette paused before replying that he couldn’t answer because he didn’t want to “spoil anything.” Now we know what that means! That lack of a hard “no” has just drummed up every single rumor mill out there. The most obvious candidate to pick up the suit would be Miles Morales, who has already been previously confirmed for the game. Miles is a huge name in the Spidey-verse and with the recent revelation of the animated film focused squarely on this character, it would only make sense for the game to reflect his presence.

But another character that also made an appearance in the animated movie who is more recent to the Spider-Man universe is that of Gwen Stacy, AKA Spider-Gwen. Having just recently been introduced into the comics back in 2015, this alternative universe where Gwen was infected by the radioactive spider instead of Peter Parker became an instant hit. With a highly praised comic series and multiple cameos in other media – such as the LEGO Marvel game that recently came out – it wouldn’t be that far fetched to see this ongoing character make her PlayStation 4 debut as more than just LEGO character.

Also in the interview is a little bit more about how Peter Parker struggles with the choices he is faced with. Paquette revealed that Parker gradually becomes weighed down with the problem of “can I save more people as Spider-Man, or as a scientist?” This existential dilemma would be the perfect narrative set up for another character to pick up that mantle, though who it could possibly be remains to be seen.

Though the most likely candidate is Miles Morales, I’m personally rooting for Spider-Gwen. Who would you like to see don the suit next in the upcoming title from Insomniac Games? Sound off with your thoughts, hopes, and desires in the comment section below, and don’t forget to check out our Spider-Man PS4 hub right here to stay up to date with everything we know about the new game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4 will be swinging its way onto the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro on September 7th!