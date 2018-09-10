Spider-Man PS4 May Feature a “New Game Plus” Mode

A lot of talk has been swirling around Spider-Man for PlayStation 4, Insomniac Games‘ loving tribute to the web-slinger. Just over the weekend, the game’s creative director, Bryan Intihar, discussed the swing controls being implemented into the Marvel Games effort. But now it appears the team could be looking into a greater challenge for the product as a whole.

Fans asked all sorts of questions this past week about the forthcoming game but one in particular stood out, regarding the mention of a possible New Game + mode. When asked, Insomniac Games didn’t note if it would officially be part of it, but they did note, “That would be cool.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

So that might be patched in at a later time, presenting some new challenges to players as a result.

New Game + has been a staple in a lot of games over the years, boosting up difficulty and adding extra objectives to keep fans happy. Seeing such a mode in Spider-Man would be a treat even though the game’s abundant selection of missions should offer up a healthy amount of replayability as it is.

We recently took Spider-Man for a test drive during E3 week and found the game to be building up quite significantly, even with its tweaked swing controls. The ability to go about the city and stop crimes or just do other things feels terrific, and the graphics give Spidey his most realistic looking game world to date.

I noted in my hands-on, “Insomniac really has taken it the extra mile here thus far. The world is remarkable; the gameplay (from wall running to web slinging to zipping) just feels like it really comes together; and the boss fight we came across is imaginative, and leaves us wondering how the others will be.”

If Insomniac can throw New Game + on top of all this with heightened boss battles, more challenging crooks to take on and crazier mission objectives…oh, boy. What a party it’s going to be. (Not that it’s necessarily needed, but you gotta keep these hardcore web-heads happy. Right, Insomniac?)

Spider-Man releases on September 7 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.