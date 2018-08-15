‘Spider-Man’ PS4: Jonah Jameson, Peter Parker Narrate New Open-World Trailer

A new trailer for Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man game shows off the vast, open world of New York with narration courtesy of J. Jonah Jameson and Peter Parker.

In this trailer, it’s technically Peter “Patterson” that talks to Jameson, the name that the hero uses when he calls into Jameson’s show called “Just the Facts.” Jameson’s going off on his typical anti-Spider-Man rant when Parker himself calls in to defend the hero and offer some counterpoints to Jameson’s arguments.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While hearing Jameson go on about the Spidey Menace and Parker refute his claims is entertaining, it’s just the background noise for IGN’s open-world trailer that shows Spider-Man swinging around New York. The trailer shows Spider-Man facing off against various villains’ henchmen in different settings such as rooftops and within warehouses, both locations where the gangs set up their base of operations, according to Jameson. The Spider-Man critic attributes this crime to the hero as well by saying that the gangs only started appearing more often after Spider-Man showed up, a sentiment that we’re seeing more and more as villains and others try to turn people against the hero.

When you’re not fighting those villains as Spider-Man, New York has much more to offer. Combat-free moments include taking in the sights of New York while swinging through the buildings, diving off of the tallest towers and catching yourself at the last second, and finding comfortable perches to just enjoy the sightseeing. All of this is also a problem with Jameson who says during his latest episode of Just the Facts that Spider-Man is using the city as his own personal playground.

Side quests are also featured in the trailer, some of which involve finding backpacks. These backpacks are webbed onto different surfaces throughout New York including bridges and the nooks and crannies of buildings and give players something to look for during their explorations. Research facilities are also set up atop the roofs of different buildings, stations discussed in the latest issue of the Daily Bugle that Spider-Man can obtain quests from such as the one showed at the 1:12 mark in the trailer.

One of the most realistic and wholesome part of the open-world aspect is that Spider-Man can interact with the citizens of New York in various ways. He can stop and take pictures with them, high five them, and make other gestures during his adventures to make sure he keeps up his reputation as the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Spider-Man launches exclusively on the PlayStation 4 on September 7.