Spider-Man PS4: Top 5 Suits We Want To See

We already know Insomniac Games is bringing a variety of suit options to the upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man, some of which it has already revealed, such as Spider-Punk, Iron Spider, the “classic” Spider-Man, the Noir suit, and the most recently revealed Velocity suit.

In other words, Insomniac Games has already revealed and shown-off a ton of suit options for fans to go crazy about. But, as you may know, Spidey has adorned a lot of different suits over the years, many of which won’t probably make it into the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, here are five suits we would love to see Insomniac Games include in the game.

Note: we opted to stick with suits worn only by Peter Parker (with one exception), and not include suits that have been used by others that have adorned the mask.

Dusk’s Suit

In Marvel’s Spider-Man, Peter Parker is taking on the corrupt Mayor Norman Osborn, who in a desperate move to assure he wins re-election by restoring “order to the city,” has declared Spider-Man an “enemy of the people,” or in other words labeled him as a wanted man. Sound familiar? Well that’s because, in Spider-Man: Identity Crisis Osborn pulled a similar move on Spidey, forcing him to ditch his normal costume and take up new ones so he could go under the radar.

One of these was Dusk, which Parker actually used to pretend to be a criminal. Boasting the costume taken from the Negative Zone, Parker became practically invisible in the shadows of the night, and it even allowed him to glide around. The latter would particularly be cool as a gameplay twist, even if it’s limited to one mission.

Also look at it, that’s a badass suit.

Spider-Armor MK III

Any of the Spider-Armor suits would be a welcome addition, but personally I think the Spider-Armor MK III has the best design. Unlike the MK I and MK II, which I think evoke a little bit too much creative freedom, the MK III looks like like a natural evolution of the Spider-Man design. However, unlike IV, it feels fresh, and would be awesome to use in certain missions that require Parker to absorb and dish out a ton of damage.

The Spider-Armor MK III is also perfect, because it was specifically created and designed for Spidey to take on the Sinister Six, which he is once again doing in Marvel’s Spider-Man.

I know I’m not the only one dreaming of a Spider-Man vs. Rhino showdown while he’s wearing this suit. I mean, I better not be the only one dreaming about that!

Spider-Man 2099 Suit

Okay, so here’s my one non-Peter Parker exception: Spider-Man 2099. My favorite thing about the Spider-Man 2099 suit, is it manages to look like a Spider-Man costume, while feeling totally unique.

For those that don’t know: Spider-Man 2099 was born out of the Marvel 2099 comic book line, and was created by Rick Leonard and Peter David in 1992 as a futuristic re-imagining of Spidey.

Adorned by Miguel O’Hara, a off-the-charts smart geneticist living in New York during 2099, who while attempting to recreate the abilities of the original Spider-Man suffers an accident that causes half of his DNA to be re-written with a spider’s genetic code. O’Hara is also notably the first Latino character to assume the identity of the hero, so it would be neat to celebrate that. Plus, I really just want to swing around Manhattan in the suit.

Fear Itself Suit

God bless Tony Stark. Why? Because we wouldn’t have the Fear Itself suit without him, as it was granted to Spider-Man by Stark during the Serpent’s War. Made with Uru, the Fear Itself suit sticks out because of how it cancels out Spider-Man’s classic red colors in favor of a suit with just more blue. The prospect of swinging around Manhattan, lighting up the skyline with the neon-blue lines of this suit has my PS4’s mouth watering.

The Fear Itself skin doesn’t get enough love, and it would be a great to see it in the game as an option to bring a little bit of a different color scheme to Peter Parker’s wardrobe.

Bombastic Bag Man Suit

What good is beating the Sinister Six and the other villains if you can’t have some fun? The Bombastic Bag Man suit (also known as The Amazing Bag-Man) isn’t your normal superhero suit, but Peter Parker has worn it more than once. After losing the symbiote costume, Parker was forced to clean up the streets in an old Fantastic Four outfit, a paper bag as a head, and wearing a kick-me sign on his back.

And given that the Baxter Building isn’t in the game, suggesting – if not confirming – that the Fantastic Four don’t exist within the game’s universe – this would be a neat, little addition.

Do it for Fantastic Four, Insomniac Games.