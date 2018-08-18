‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Trailer Gives Us New Look at Avengers Tower, Sanctum Sanctorum

Sony’s latest trailer for Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man showed off more of the open-world version of New York and briefly touched on two key landmarks in the Marvel universe: The Avengers Tower and Sanctum Sanctorum.

Both of these iconic buildings are ones that we already knew would be in the game in some capacity. The new open-world trailer gives us a first look at the structures during actual gameplay, however, with Spider-Man soaring past Sanctum Sanctorum as he slings webs through New York. The Avengers Tower was shown for just a brief moment as well as Spider-Man takes a leap off of the top of the tower and dives straight down to the ground. Both of these scenes are shown one after another with Sanctum Sanctorum making the first appearance 40 seconds into the trailer with the Avengers Tower immediately following it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sanctum Sanctorum that’s shown first with the trademark red window at the top is the base of operations for Dr. Strange, a hero who we know at least exists in the game even if he doesn’t make an appearance. The Avengers Tower is fairly self-explanatory for anyone familiar with Marvel’s greatest team of heroes, the New York-based tower the headquarters for the team.

Narrating the quick nods to the Marvel icons and the rest of the trailer is none other than J. Jonah Jameson, the former head of the Daily Bugle who now works independently by hosting a podcast called “Just the Facts.” Keeping up with his usual Spidey Menace ways, Jameson talks to Peter Parker – who’s speaking under the guise of Peter Patterson – and lambasts Spider-Man for using New York as his jungle gym.

“Just yesterday, I saw him doing backflips, and 360s,” Jameson said. “Disgraceful! Running and crawling on buildings. In fact, I have it on good authority that he’s been doing swan dives off of skyscrapers.”

He then says that Spider-Man’s getting even more creative with his acrobatic travels before saying that the hero should just walk like a normal person, something that you actually do get to do from time to time. You can interact with the citizens of New York when you’re doing that as well, sometimes high-fiving a passersby or complimenting them somehow.

Doctor Strange’s existence in Spider-Man was confirmed back in June when viewers caught a first glimpse at the Sanctum Sanctorum, something that was preceded by a look at the Avengers Tower. How much they’re referenced in the game beyond their towers remains to be seen, but Insomniac Games has said in the past that there aren’t any other heroes in Spider-Man.

Spider-Man launches for the PlayStation 4 on September 7.