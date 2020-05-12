Will Spider-Man Be in the Tony Hawk Pro Skater Remake?

✖

Will Spider-Man be in the upcoming remake of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2? In cased you missed it, today the man himself, Tony Hawk, and Activision announced remakes/remasters of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Barring any unexpected delays, the pair of games -- as one bundle -- will release on September 4. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a Nintendo Switch port. And there's also been no word if Spider-Man will return as a playable skater.

For those that don't know: the Marvel comic series character isn't available in the former game, but he is available in the latter, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2. More specifically, Spidey is available as an unlockable character to all players who get 100% in Career Mode with a created skater.

In the game, the character is modeled after the 2000 PS1 Spider-Man game developed by Neversoft. That said, if the character returns, it could be as a more modern-day Spidey.

Meanwhile, for those that never used the character, he was great for vert skating, with stats that made him one of the best skaters in the game. His special tricks included: Spidey Flip, Spidey Grind, and Does Whatever a Spider Can.

He's also the only character in the game with four skins: default red-blue outfit, Symbiote outfit, Spider-Armor outfit, and Captain Universe outfit.

At the moment of publishing, Activision hasn't commented on speculation over the character's existence in the remake, but with Activision no longer making Spider-Man games, a deal may be tough to strike.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 is set to release worldwide on September 4 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Below, you can read more about the upcoming game, courtesy of an official elevator pitch from Activision itself:

"Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 is set to bring back original levels, pro skaters, tricks, modes, and songs from the iconic soundtrack, as well as amp up the experience with new ways to play including online Multiplayer."

