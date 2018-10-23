‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Fans Can’t Stop Talking About Spidey’s Butt

When it comes to Spider-Man, fans everywhere know they should expect a few things from the hero. Peter Parker’s notorious wit is a given, and his penchant for getting in trouble is a close second. Now, the hero’s latest video game outing is confirming a third fact, and fans are glad to see the trinity completed.

After all, gamers are sort of obsessed with Spider-Man’s butt, and there are enough PS4 screen shots out there to prove it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on social media, fans have risen up to salute what they consider to be New York City’s best glutes now that they’ve been shown off in Marvel’s Spider-Man. Peter is being heralded for his solid behind, and the outcry has become so large that Marvel Games’ executive creative director has acknowledged the fine tush.

Another key ingredient to getting Spider-Man right: his butt! Our goal was to give him, due to his 8 years of leaping & web-slinging & wall-crawling, the muscular & sculpted glutes of a gymnast. #TwoScoops #SpiderManPS4 #BeGreater //t.co/3U4fTEYZ3J — Bill Rosemann (@BillRosemann) September 9, 2018

“Another key ingredient to getting Spider-Man right: his butt,” Bill Rosemann shared on Twitter after retweeting a screenshot of Peter’s firm booty.

“Our goal was to give him, due to his 8 years of leaping & web-slinging & wall-crawling, the muscular & sculpted glutes of a gymnast.”

As you can see below, fans around the world are siding with Rosemann on this take. Peter’s array of in-game costumes make it easy to show off his sculpted physique, and there was no skimping on his behind. Now, sites like Twitter are being bombarded with shared shots of Peter swinging around the Upper East Side, but they aren’t the kind Jonah Jameson would publish in the Daily Bugle. No, these candid shots are far more intimate, and they have got fans wondering how they can get buns of steel like Spider-Man. You know, just without having to be bitten by a radioactive spider.

So, do you get all the fuss behind Spider-Man’s – uh – behind? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

We Have The Butt Technology

Spider-Man 2018 but his butt is a little bigger pic.twitter.com/rjRx0qwC6t — Chwistopher (@Loudwindow) September 10, 2018

Taskmaster Brings Milkshakes To The Shipyard

As of last night I hammered through 90% of Spider-Man, and I am confident Spider-Man is my game of the year. I have only two complaints, and neither is serious.



A. The Taskmaster missions are 100% butts.



B. Hanging upside down, typical Spider-Man style is criminally underused. — Jim Brooks (@nerdsherpa) September 10, 2018

Other Butts Are Fine Too

Playing Spider-Man has taught me that I’m a terrible landmark photographer, but when it comes to taking pics of NPC’s butts, I’m a fucking pro. — Raychul Moore (@theRaychul) September 8, 2018

Decisions, Decisions

Just trying to figure out which suit makes Spider-Man’s butt look the best. — Zach Tracy (@zachc3na) September 8, 2018

Well, It’s Not False

The Emergence of Butt Selfies

The Best Twitter Timeline

insomniac’s spider-man has a fictional twitter in game where ppl just talk abt random stuff and also ppl of all genders talking abt how good spidey’s butt looks in his new suit. so, like, actually p accurate. — Shea @ waterdeep: dragon heist? (@highwindlariat) September 8, 2018

Take All Our Money!