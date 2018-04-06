Splinter Cell Crashes the Ghost Recon: Wildlands Party With First Special Operation Teaser

As we anxiously await new Splinter Cell news (we can dream!), at least long-time fans can look forward to Sam Fisher in a different kind of way: in Wildlands. As part of Ubisoft’s plans for Year 2 of Ghost Recon: Wildlands, the team behind the shooter released a new teaser that features some kind of twist involving Splinter Cell’s main badass.

As seen in the video above, Fisher can be heard discussing his plans involving Bolivia and making his own way out into the Wildlands. It’s all very hush hush with his name not even being mentioned, but any fan can spot from a million miles away that the silhouette is unmistakeably him. His iconic night-vision goggles were also a pretty solid give away.

Stay tuned, because more information about the above teaser is set to be revealed on April 9th and we’ll be here to bring you the latest in what’s going on in Fisher’s life. For now, Ghost Recon: Wildlands is available on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

About Ghost Recon: Wildlands:

The Santa Blanca drug cartel has transformed the beautiful South American country of Bolivia into a perilous narco-state, leading to lawlessness, fear, and rampant violence. The citizens of Bolivia have been plagued by the criminal influence of the cartel, but all hope is not lost. Now only the Ghosts, an elite US Special Forces team, can save the country from complete collapse.



Armed with their tactical prowess and the latest weapons technology, the Ghosts will have to go deep behind enemy lines to complete their most dangerous mission to date. They’ll have to annihilate the alliance between the corrupted government and the cartel before the evil rises above Bolivia to become a major threat across the globe.



Facing an almighty adversary in a massive, hostile environment, you will have to muster your strength, hone your skills, and sharpen your mettle to become a Ghost and take Bolivia back from its criminal tyrants.



YOU DECIDE YOUR WORLD



The Wildlands are a living, reactive open-world environment where every individual choice you make has far reaching consequences. With the Faction Influence System, turn each dangerous situation into an advantage by seizing control of the cartel’s traffic patterns, patrols, and movements.



YOU DECIDE THE CARTEL’S FATE



Play every mission the way you want: utilize stealth to take the enemy down quietly, develop a plan and execute it to perfection to strategically eliminate all targets, or just get your hands on the most lethal weapons you can find and come out guns blazing.



YOU DECIDE WHERE TO EXPLORE



Journey through Ubisoft’s largest action-adventure open world and discover the diverse landscapes of the most beautiful (and dangerous) place on Earth, from the arid mountains to the lush jungles. Explore Bolivia on and off road, in the air, on land, and at sea with over 60 different vehicles.