The Best Horror Game of 2025 Just Released And It’s Only $3

The best horror game of 2025, at least so far and according to Metacritic, just released on PC, via Steam, and it is only $2.99. Right now, PC is the only place to play the psychological horror game. Whether it will come to consoles in the future, we do not know. It is also unclear if it will ever get Steam Deck verification. Right now, its Steam Deck compatibility is simply listed as “Playable.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the new horror game in question is is called S.p.l.i.t, and it comes the way of Mike Klubnika, who both developed and published the game in a solo effort. This is now the junior release from Klubnika, who previously put out the Unsorted Horror out in 2020, and then Buckshot Roulette in 2024. The former is a free download, while the latter is also $2.99. And both are apparently great as evident by their “Overwhelmingly Positive” ratings on Steam, the highest rating a game can earn on Steam. Unsurprisingly, S.p.l.i.t is providing similar reviews. It currently has a 92 percent approval rating on Steam, and an 84 on Metacritic.

Currently, the new horror game is the 33rd highest-rated game, across any genre, of 2025. Within the horror genre specifically though, it is first. Whether this will be true come the end of the year, remains to be seen, but it an impressive feat for the smaller indie title.

“S.p.l.i.t, a short narrative driven horror game, with a focus on raw terminal hacking using various commands,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game. “Throughout the game, you chat with your fellow technicians in order to plan and execute a malware attack. Regardless of the outcome, your story won’t be told for decades. Will you hold up your end?”

Play video

“This game is super cool,” reads one of the aforementioned user reviews. “Without going into detail, it requires a basic level of terminal command line knowledge, but the gameplay is reminiscent of Emily is Away, with a dystopian horror twist that really sells itself well. I love both endings, for the complexity they bring.”

It is unclear how long the horror game is, but its price point suggests it is quite short, as does the official description of it. Meanwhile, most Steam user reviews have somewhere between an hour and two in the horror game.

For more coverage on horror games — including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest deals — click here.