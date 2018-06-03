Spyro Reignited Trilogy Gets New Gameplay Footage Featuring Aflame Sheep

The NBA finals might be tonight, but LeBron James and Steph Curry are going to have to wait. We got new Spyro Reignited Trilogy gameplay footage in the house.

The new, raw gameplay footage might only be a mere 18 seconds long, but it further showcases the game’s breathtakingly gorgeous graphics overhaul, and of course Spyro doing what Spyro does best: collecting gems, ramming everything in sight, and setting sheep aflame.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Those sheep are looking pretty baaaashful. pic.twitter.com/W4XlKXV4uc — Spyro (@SpyroTheDragon) June 1, 2018

The new footage is specifically of the first game in the series, which released on the PlayStation back in 1998. And given this is how the first game used to look like (link to an image of the first game), it’s pretty astounding what developer Toys for Bob have achieved. Not only does this new gameplay footage look nothing like the game did in 1998, it doesn’t look out of place in 2018.

I’d reckon if you showed this footage to someone who didn’t know about Spyro Reignited Trilogy, they would just think it’s a brand-new entry.

The question now is, will the gameplay match the visuals, or will it be a jarring juxtaposition? I love Spyro as much as the next guy, but some of his earliest games don’t quite hold up to modern standards.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy is in development for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, slated to arrive on September 21st of this year. If you pre-order the game — which costs $39.99 USD — on PS4 you will notably receive a free dynamic theme and avatar.

Below, you can read more on the game, courtesy of an official elevator pitch from Activision itself:

The original roast master is back! Same sick burns, same smoldering attitude, now all scaled up in stunning HD. Spyro is bringing the heat like never before in the Spyro™ Reignited Trilogy game collection. Rekindle the fire with the original three games, Spyro™ the Dragon, Spyro™ 2: Ripto’s Rage! and Spyro™: Year of the Dragon. Explore the expansive realms, re-encounter the fiery personalities and relive the adventure in fully remastered glory. Because when there’s a realm that needs saving, there’s only one dragon to call.