Watch 12 Minutes of Spyro Reignited Trilogy Gameplay

Spyro Reignited Trilogy’s latest gameplay preview released today with 12 minutes of scenes from the second Spyro game, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage!

The gameplay focuses specifically on Idol Springs, one of the many levels in the second Spyro game that’s found in the Summer Forest. With puzzles and Hula Girl, the realm is one of the more memorable settings from the game. This gameplay clip is also one of the first deep dives into the second game that we’ve seen so far, something that retro gamers have been asking to see more of since the trilogy was announced. PlayStation Underground fulfils that request with the gameplay that

This level’s all about foremen who have been wronged by idol monsters,” said Nick Livingston, senior producer with game developer Toys for Bob. “The big difference between Spyro 2 and Spyro 1 is where Spyro 1 was all about collecting dragons and rescuing dragons, Spyro 2 introduced this whole other world of NPCs and many games and challenges to explore and do.”

As the gameplay in the video above will show, the second Spyro game also gives the purple dragon the perk of being waterproof. You couldn’t swim in the first game, but despite being a dragon, Spyro can safely traverse underwater tunnels and float across bodies of water in Spyro 2.

Throughout the realm, you’ll see that players will have to complete several puzzles in Idol Spring while helping the foremen in need. Doing so will allow Spyro to progress and collect loot to help him along the way. Gems and other items litter the world as well for players to pick up as they defeat the idols and every other enemy found outside of Idol Springs.

Along with the second Spyro game, the trilogy also includes the first game and the third that’s called Spyro: Year of the Dragon. If you never played any of them or skipped one along the way, you can read up on them below as you prepare for the trilogy’s launch on September 21.

Spyro the Dragon

“Gnasty Gnorc has returned from exile and has unleashed evil magic on the Dragon Realms, trapping the Dragons in crystal and raising an army of Gnorcs. Spyro, with his friend Sparx the Dragonfly, is the only Dragon left who can traverse the six Homeworlds, free the Dragons and save the day. Guide Spyro as he glides through the Dragon Realms, toasting colorful enemies with his fiery breath and encountering countless puzzles and adventures along the way.”

Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage!

“Spyro has been brought to the land of Avalar to defeat the evil sorcerer Ripto who has brought war to Avalar’s Homeworlds. Each Homeworld is being held captive by Ripto and his minions, and it’s up to Spyro to defeat them and bring peace to Avalar’s realms. In this adventure, Spyro powerflames, supershots and headbashes his way through enemies while completing unique challenges such as herding strange beasts, target shooting and defeating ravenous dinosaurs.”

Spyro: Year of the Dragon

“The Dragon Realms are celebrating the ‘Year of the Dragon’ when a mysterious cloaked figure emerges to steal all the Dragon Eggs. Under the spell of the evil Sorceress, an army of Rhynocs is now guarding the helpless eggs in the Forgotten Realms. With new and old friends, Spyro is on a quest to recover the lost eggs, defeat the Rhynoc army and stop the evil Sorceress. Turn up the heat in this adventure by exploring the mysterious realms and completing outrageous challenges, such as pulling off sick tricks on a skateboard and stepping into a boxing ring.”