Spyro the Dragon Getting Funko Pop Figure This Fall

90’s hero Spyro the Dragon has become a popular face in gaming again. That’s mainly due to the return of his original adventures with the recently announced Reignited Trilogy that will be making its way to consoles in a few months. But fans looking for some other way to celebrate Spyro’s return may want to take a gander at this new Funko Pop.

The maker of the Pop! line of figurines have announced that Spyro the Dragon will be the latest addition to their line-up. Set to release this fall, the Spyro figure features the hero in a four-legged battle stance, similar to what we’ve seen him do in his previously released games.

The figure stands at 3 ¾ inches tall and in packaging that appeals to his nostalgic nature. Not only that but there’s also a mini Sparx figure included so you can perch him right next to Spyro on your gaming shelf!

“The original roast master, Spyro from the Spyro video game series is back and bringing the heat as the latest addition to the Funko Pop! family,” the company noted on its blog page. “The beloved purple dragon comes complete with full Pop! styling with his dragonfly pal Sparx. Add this Pop! and Buddy to your collection this summer, just in time to celebrate Spyro’s 20th anniversary.”

The figure is set to sell for $10.99 and can be pre-ordered here on Entertainment Earth’s page. An exact release date wasn’t given; but it’s slated to arrive in September, possibly alongside the game’s arrival around that time. We’ll let you know once it’s finalized.

What’s more, if you do pre-order the Spyro figure from Entertainment Earth it qualifies for its current “BOGO half price” sale. So you can get another figurine for a lower price while you wait — patiently — for Spyro to arrive. And there are hundreds to choose from, so take your pick.

Spyro the Dragon: Reignited Trilogy brings back the fire-breathing hero’s original PlayStation adventures in fully remastered form, so you’ll see something old and new at the same time. Plus it’s looking fantastic thus far; and it’s a safe bet that he’ll be leaving his mark at E3 in just a few weeks’ time.

Reignited Trilogy releases on September 21 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. There’s a rumor about a Nintendo Switch version being readied but nothing has been confirmed yet.

