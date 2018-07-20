Spyro the Dragon: Reignited Trilogy Will Have Original and Remixed Soundtracks

Remember the other day when we reported that the original composer for the Spyro the Dragon trilogy, Stewart Copeland, might be getting involved with the forthcoming Reignited Trilogy? Welp, now we know exactly what his role is!

Activision provided a press release announcing that Reignited Trilogy will feature new contributions from Copeland, in the form of a remastered soundtrack! In fact, you can check out a clip of how the main theme sounds now in the video below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But if the new music isn’t your speed or you’re just feeling nostalgic for the older tracks, relax — you’ll have that option as well. There’s a new in-game feature that will allow you to switch between the remixed soundtracks and the classic music on the fly. We’ve seen other games do that, but this is the first time it’s been done with Spyro. You can check out a clip below and hear the difference between the two! All it takes is a toggle in the options menu and you’re set.

“Creating new music for the Spyro Reignited Trilogy has been incredibly fun and nostalgic for me,” said Stewart Copeland, acclaimed musician (The Police), film score writer and composer. “Seeing how the fans loved the original series and soundtrack was a very heart-warming experience 20 years ago, and being able to revisit that fun with the new game has brought things full circle. I can’t wait for players to hear the new intro title track and enjoy the option to play the remastered game to my original music when the trilogy arrives this fall. ‘Tiger Train’ includes some of my favorite themes from the original soundtrack, which I’m sure the Spyro faithful will appreciate!”

The reveal was originally made during today’s Spyro the Dragon panel at San Diego Comic-Con, where Copeland joined members of the team, including key members of Insomniac Games, to talk all things Spyro. Fans also got to see some of Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage in action, and that trailer should be released over the next few days.

While there was still no news on the Nintendo Switch or PC versions that have been rumored, Spyro the Dragon: Reignited Trilogy is ready to burn things up on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 starting September 21!