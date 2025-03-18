Square Enix 2024 RPG Hits Lowest Price Ever

There are few names as closely associated with the RPG genre as Square Enix. The publisher is responsible for some of the biggest names in gaming, including favorites like Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest. Last year, the company picked up publishing duties on Fantastian: Neo Dimension, an HD version of a game originally released through Apple Arcade. For those that never got the chance to experience the RPG, there’s never been a better time. Square Enix has announced a 25% discount on Fantasian: Neo Dimension, which is the lowest price the game has ever seen. That brings it down to $37.49, from its normal $49.99.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given the fact that Fantasian: Neo Dimension just released on PC and consoles back in December, we’re probably unlikely to see the price drop much further for a while. The discount is live now on all of the game’s current platforms, but the end date will vary. It’s not clear exactly why that is, but that will give some gamers a shorter window based on their platform of choice. The full breakdown can be found below:

Steam- Ends March 24th

Nintendo Switch- Ends March 25th

PlayStation- Ends March 26th

Green Man Gaming- Ends March 27th

Humble- Ends March 27th

Xbox- Ends March 31st

fantasian’s diorama environments give the game a unique visual style

For those unfamiliar with Fantasian: Neo Dimension, the game is the latest title from writer and producer Hironobu Sakaguchi. Sakaguchi is recognized as the creator of the Final Fantasy series, and Fantasian sees him reunited with original series composer Nobuo Uematsu. The 2 creators have suggested that this could be the last major project that they collaborate on. For longtime fans of the Final Fantasy series, that alone could make Fantasian: Neo Dimension worth seeking out! Fans of tokusatsu shows (like Power Rangers) might also want to look into the game, as the environments consist of real dioramas built by tokusatsu veterans.

Since its release, reception to Fantasian has been mostly positive. When the game was first announced as an Apple Arcade exclusive, many RPG fans had hoped the game would eventually arrive on other platforms. Neo Dimension features several improvements over the Apple Arcade version, including the addition of voice acting, and improved graphics. The involvement of Square Enix in this version also resulted in an option that allows players to use music from the Final Fantasy series.

RELATED: Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Sees “Fantastic” Launch on Steam

Hopefully the sale will convince fans of the RPG genre to give Fantasian: Neo Dimension a try. Newer franchises always have a harder time finding an audience, and discounts like the one today offer a perfect excuse to play something you might not have otherwise. If you’re still on the fence, there’s a demo available on platforms such as Steam and Nintendo Switch. That should give players a better idea whether this RPG is a good fit.

How do you feel about this discount on Fantasian: Neo Dimension? Do you plan on taking advantage while the sale is live? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!