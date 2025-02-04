Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Sees “Fantastic” Launch on Steam

After launching as a timed exclusive on PlayStation 5 last year, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth finally released on Steam in January. It appears the game is off to a strong start on PC, as Rebirth was the overall best-selling game of that week in the United States. According to Circana executive director Mat Piscatella, the Final Fantasy game not only managed to take home the top spot, but the double pack bundle of the game alongside Final Fantasy VII Remake actually managed to place third on the list as well.

“Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth had a fantastic Steam launch. Across physical & tracked digital, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth was the best-selling game of the week ending Jan 25th in the US market ($ sales), while the FFVII Remake & Rebirth Twin Pack ranked 3rd,” Piscatella wrote in a post on Bluesky.

cloud, sephiroth, and zack from final fantasy vii rebirth

The success of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on PC will likely come as a great relief to Square Enix. The publisher has previously noted that the game underperformed expectations, especially when compared to Final Fantasy VII Remake. The third and final game in the remake trilogy will also have some timed exclusivity on PlayStation when it arrived, but the company has clearly learned its lesson about the importance of multiplatform releases. Following the underperformances of Rebirth and Final Fantasy XVI, Square Enix has pledged to move away from exclusives.

The strong sales for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth should bode well for the game’s chances of coming to other platforms. As of this writing, Square Enix has yet to make any kind of announcement about the game coming to platforms beyond PC and PS5, but there have been constant rumors about the game coming to Xbox. Square Enix and Microsoft have built a closer relationship over the last year, resulting in games like Final Fantasy XIV and the Final Fantasy Pixel Remakes arriving on Xbox Series X|S. Square Enix has outright said that more of its games will come to the platform, and Final Fantasy VII Remake has always seemed like an ideal candidate.

In addition to Xbox, there have also been rumors about Final Fantasy VII Remake and Rebirth coming to Nintendo Switch 2. The console is set to be released at some point later this year, and will likely see a large influx of games deemed too powerful for the current Switch hardware. Square Enix has been a big supporter of Switch throughout the last 8 years, offering a stream of titles like Crisis Core, Dragon Quest III HD-2D, and Chocobo GP. It’s not a stretch to imagine a lot more Square Enix support once Nintendo has stronger hardware on the market.

For now, gamers looking to play Final Fantasy VII Remake and Rebirth will have to do so on PC and PS5. However, if Square Enix wasn’t already planning to bring the games to other platforms, it’s probably safe to imagine they’ll be considering it now.

