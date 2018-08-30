Square Enix Hosting Back To School Sale, Including Phenomenal Deals On Games

Sigh. It’s that time. Summer is about over and a good amount of gamers out there will eventually have to go back to school, if they aren’t already. However, Square Enix is here to soften the blow, hosting a huge sale on physical and digital games, as well as collectibles, that should make the pain a little easier to digest.

First up, the company has a number of physical games up for grabs, with a number of great deals on classic releases and a few new titles, including some from Deep Silver. Here are some of the more notable highlights:

Agents of Mayhem: Day One Edition (Xbox One, PS4)- $12.99

Dead Island: Definitive Collection (Xbox One, PS4)- $12.99

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (Xbox One, PS4)- $9.99

DiRT 4 (Xbox One)- $19.99

Dragon Quest Builders (PlayStation 4)- $9.99

Dragon Quest Heroes II (PlayStation 4)- $9.99

Final Fantasy XV Day One Edition (Xbox One, PS4)- $14.99

Gravel (Xbox One, PS4)- $29.99

Kingdom Come Deliverance (Xbox One, PS4)- $29.99

Kingdom Hearts 1.5 + 2.5 Remix HD (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Lost Sphear (Nintendo Switch, PS4)- $24.99

OnRush (Xbox One, PS4)- $39.99

If it’s digital classics you prefer, here are some of the highlights of what’s available to download for PC:

Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director’s Cut (Steam)- $4.00

Just Cause 2 (Steam)- $3.75

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light (Steam)- $2.00

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris (Steam)- $4.00

Mini Ninjas (Steam)- $2.00

Sleeping Dogs (Steam)- $5.00

Tomb Raider Anniversary (Steam)- $1.80

Tomb Raider: Game of the Year Edition 2013 (Steam)- $6.00

Tomb Raider Legend (Steam)- $1.40

Tomb Raider Underworld (Steam)- $1.80

Last but certainly not least, Square Enix is also offering a number of collectibles at a discounted price. These include Dragon Quest stuffed slimes, a variety of Kingdom Hearts goodies, iPhone cases, Final Fantasy figurines and some other cool stuff. If you’ve been looking for some sweet goodies to put on your gaming shelf — but without crippling your spending budget — hit the link above and give it a look!

The sale is running through September 5, and purchases of over $100 or more will net a free Final Fantasy XV Sunshade! Happy shopping!